Military cops bust Pursat sawmills

Authorities seized 157 logs and 500 pieces of valuable thnong timber, three band saws and other timber-processing tools at three illegal sawmills in Pursat province’s Kravanh district, military police said yesterday.

Spokesman Eng Hy said that the items were confiscated during a two-week crackdown operation by National Military Police forces in conjunction with Pursat Provincial Military Police forces that began on January 3. The seized evidence was temporarily impounded at Phnom Oral Wildlife Sanctuary by environmental officers.

“Authorities are currently investigating the identities of the compounds’ owners in order to bring them in for interrogation and prepare the case for the court,” Hy said.

A military police official involved in the operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the police needed more evidence and witnesses before revealing information about the suspects.

“Some environment officials in the area might be involved in this case,” he added. San Morokot, Pursat’s environment department director, and Un Koeun, director of Phnom Oral, could not be reached for comment yesterday.