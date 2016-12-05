Million-dollar fire: Blaze wipes out capital auto shops

The cause of a massive fire that destroyed three automobile shops and damaged 13 others in Depo Market in the capital’s Tuol Kork district on Saturday morning has not yet been identified due to “a lack of cooperation from the shop’s owner”, said Prom Yorn, director of the municipal fire department.

“Until now, authorities are unable to conclude the cause of the fire. We did some investigation and . . . the shop [where the fire started] is 16C, and the owner is Huy Chanhoeun, 45,” Yorn said, adding that two other shops owned by Chanhoeun – 14C and 18C – were also burned down. “He is not happy to speak with the police now.”

The conflagration, which had rapidly spread through the 16 shops lined side by side on Saturday, resulted in an estimated loss of “over a million dollars”.

Net Vantha, director of the Ministry of Interior’s fire department, said a committee will be created to investigate the accident’s cause.

“According to the statements collected from witnesses on that day, nothing is reliable and clear,” he said, adding that 75 truckloads of water were used to put out the fire.