Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Minister grilled on timber auction

Minister grilled on timber auction

Cambodia National Rescue Party lawmaker Cheam Channy grilled Minister of Economy and Finance Aun Porn Moniroth in the National Assembly on Wednesday over the fate of more than 60,000 cubic metres of timber auctioned off by the government in October.

“Please, tell me where has the money from selling 60,000 cubic metres of wood gone, so that we all know,” Channy asked. The auctioned wood formed the majority of 70,000 cubic metres seized in the government’s anti-logging crackdown earlier this year, which the government had promised to sell off to raise funds for the Education Ministry.

Moniroth assured Channy that nothing inappropriate had been done with the money, saying “no one has taken it”, wihtout offering details on where it currently was.

Representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and the Ministry of Economy and Finance were unable to comment on the timber auction’s finalisation. Anti-logging taskforce spokesman Eng Hy said he was unaware of Channy’s remarks, and declined to comment.

Contact author: Phak Seangly
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".