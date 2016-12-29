Search form

Ministry announces online licensing

Minister of Transportation Sun Chanthol yesterday said the ministry will launch a new system on January 1 for people to apply for their driver’s licence online, eliminating the need for people to hire costly brokers to process their paperwork.

Chanthol’s comments came during the ministry’s annual meeting, where he also blasted his workers for not fixing damaged roads in a timely fashion, which he said prompted complaints from residents.

The minister said the online system will streamline licensing for citizens. “Our residents always complain over the delay in getting their driving card, and they spend a lot of money on unofficial brokers,” he said, adding that once brokers get the money, they can take a while to process people’s paperwork.

In his remarks, he also ordered public works and transport workers in the capital and provinces to begin repairing damaged roads beginning January 1. He urged workers to walk 3-5 kilometres every morning, and if they notice damaged roads, to get them fixed immediately.

“Officials from the city and provinces must start to do this now,” he said.

