The Cambodian delegation led by foreign minister Prak Sokhann at the ASEAN Summit poses for a photograph on Sunday in Manila. Facebook

Ministry dismisses concerns

The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release yesterday that “deep concern” raised by the United States’ mission to Asean about the Kingdom’s worsening political situation was unfounded.

On the sidelines of this week’s Asean Summit, Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn met with US Senior Director for Asian Affairs Matt Pottinger, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Southeast Asia W Patrick Murphy.

“Pottinger expressed concern about the development of Cambodia regarding free press, NDI and civil society, as well as the opposition,” the Foreign Ministry’s statement reads, referring to the government’s closure of media outlets, its expulsion of the National Democratic Institute, its increased scrutiny of NGOs and its moves to dissolve the country’s main opposition party and jail its leader.

The ministry, however, brushes off the criticism, maintaining that all developments had served “to strengthen the rule of law”.

The press release says concerns raised regarding freedom of the press were unfounded, and notes that Sokhonn had argued – erroneously – that Cambodia was ranked first among the 10 Asean member states in the World Press Freedom Index.

Though Cambodia was ranked first in Asean in 2016, in recent months the critical English-language newspaper the Cambodia Daily was forced to close after being presented with a $6.3 million tax bill, and the government shuttered more than a dozen independent radio stations. This year, Cambodia dropped in the rankings to 132 of 180, and was overtaken by Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines.

The US Embassy declined to comment yesterday.

Additional reporting by Leonie Kijewski