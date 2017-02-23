Search form

Ministry sends team to investigate claims

The Ministry of Interior has sent five inspectors to Kampong Thom province to investigate accusations by several police officials in a letter to Minister Sar Kheng that the provincial police chief and two others were selling promotions.

National Police spokesman Kirth Chantharith said investigators from the ministry had been assigned to look into allegations that provincial police chief Chou Sam On and two others had demanded between $500 and $3,000 for promotions – depending on rank – and $5,000 to $7,000 to become a police officer in the first place. The six officers specifically identified 12 allegedly suspect promotions.

“The inspectors will investigate whether the accusation is true or not,” Chantharith said.

Say Nora, spokesman for the provincial court prosecutor, said that the case has not yet been sent to court, but the “inspectors of [the ministry are] checking the case”.

Provincial police chief Sam On – who has decried the allegations as a plot fabricated by his deputies to oust him – said the five inspectors from the ministry’s human resources department started their assignment yesterday morning.

“They have met with all provincial deputy police chiefs to put questions about the accusation,” he said.

“I will file a complaint to the court against the six officers . . . The 12 [officers accused of having bought their promotions] also filed a complaint against the six,” he said.

Ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak declined to comment. “Let them do their job first.”

