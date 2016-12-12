Ministry warns of rains, low temps this week

Residents of certain provinces will have a chance to pull out their woollen jumpers this week after meteorology officials yesterday said temperatures could dip to as low as 17 Celsius in the highlands, with rains also expected in eight provinces.

A Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology forecast yesterday said eight provinces, including Kandal, Kampot and Kep, could experience moderate to heavy rainfall, whereas more mountainous provinces could see temperatures drop to 19 to 17 Celsius.

“Farmers in the central lowlands have to hurry to harvest their crops to avoid any unexpected losses,” said Om Rina, a ministry spokesman. “People living in mountainous and highland areas have to prepare their December clothes, especially children and old people.”