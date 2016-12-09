Search form

Nguyen Tangdun was arrested in Ho Chi Minh city on Wednesday night for allegedly abusing a young boy. Photo supplied.
Mondulkiri court questions Dutch man over abuse

Prosecutors in Mondulkiri province yesterday began questioning the Dutch boyfriend of Nguyen Tangdung, a Vietnamese national accused of videoing himself torturing a young boy.

Stefan Struik, 53, was arrested in Kampong Cham province on Tuesday shortly after Tangdung fled to Vietnam, and has since been held by police in Mondulkiri. Provincial court spokesman Meas Bros said prosecutors had begun questioning Struik but had returned him to police custody in the evening.

Prosecutor San Sopheak said he had not settled on a charge for Struik, but expected to decide today. “Tomorrow we will know about that, but at this stage we don’t know yet,” Sopheak said.

Tangdung continues to be held by Vietnamese authorities in Saigon, where he was apprehended by plainclothes detectives on Wednesday. Justice Ministry spokesman Chin Malin said he was unaware of what progress had been made in talks for Tangdung to return and face justice.

Child Protection Unit director James McCabe said the abused boy and his family had been sent to a Phnom Penh hospital for a check-up yesterday, and that all were in good health.

