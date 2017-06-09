Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Montagnard asylum seekers to be sent back

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Police vehicles standby a place where the Montagnards are seeking refuge for the time being, after their asylum was rejected. POST STAFF

Montagnard asylum seekers to be sent back

Sixteen Montagnards who sought refugee status in Cambodia are due to return to Vietnam today, according to the Kingdom’s refugee director, General Tan Sovichea.

The latest repatriation comes after 25 Montagnards – members of predominantly Christian mountain tribes from the Vietnamese highlands – were sent back in April.

Earlier that month, nearly 50 Montagnards fled Cambodia for Thailand, fearing they would be repatriated to Vietnam where they claimed they were persecuted.

“They volunteered to return, because they cannot get refugee status,” said Sovichea of the 16.

“They are on the way to the border in a car prepared by the UNHCR [United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees].”

When asked if the asylum seekers had a choice in returning, Sovichea admitted they “had no choice”.

Apart from an early group of 13 Montagnards granted refugee status and sent to the Philippines, Cambodia has rejected all but three asylum applications out of roughly 200.

Contact author: Erin Handley
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Ieng Moly on war, corruption, and working with Son San

Ieng Moly, chairman of Cambodia's National AIDS Authority, talks to Post Khmer editor Kimsong Kay about four decades of Cambodian politics.

Have new rules kept political parties in check?

The election campaign season in Cambodia lasts for 15 days and allows political candidates to promote their policies.

Opposition leader Kem Sokha greets supporters during a CNRP campaign rally yesterday in Prey Veng province. Facebook

CPP’s political grudge? Purported memo suggests cutting funds to CNRP-aligned communes

Opposition leader Kem Sokha yesterday visited Kandal’s Sa’ang and Koh Thom districts, where his party won large at Sunday’s commune elections, mock

Police officials attempt to make their way through a protest by workers against Universal Apparel Cambodia yesterday in Phnom Penh.

Union reps suspended after more than a thousand strike in election day pay row

Ten union representatives were yesterday suspended from the Southland garment factory in Phnom Penh’s Por Sen Chey district after more than a thous