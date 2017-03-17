Search form

Officials tally votes at a polling station in Phnom Penh following the 2012 commune elections. Heng Chivoan

More than 500 apply for June poll

The National Election Committee (NEC) has received more than 500 applications in the first month of registration for commune election observers, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The announcement states that 521 applications have been filed and accepted by the NEC, adding that “Comfrel registered 293 observers (of which 95 are women) and the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia registered 228 observers (68 women)”, referring to the election watchdog NGO and the CPP-aligned youth group led by the prime minister’s son, respectively.

The NEC will be accepting applications through May 24 for Cambodian observers, and May 31 for international observers. Meanwhile, the NEC released a list of the official logos of the 12 political parties competing in the June 4 election, with the CPP logo occupying the top spot, followed by the CNRP and Funcinpec.

NEC spokesman Hang Puthea said that the number representing each party on voting slips will differ from one commune to another as each commune will invite political parties to pick a number by drawing lots.

