More firms under government umbrella, says NSSF

Statistics released by the National Social Security Fund yesterday showed that it increased its reach in 2016, adding more than 900 new private firms encompassing some 59,000 workers, and increasing its workplace accident payouts.

According to an annual report released yesterday, the NSSF enrolled 935 firms, extending its accident insurance and health services. However, this also increased their payouts to around $3.7 million last year, up from $2.9 million in 2015.

“We saw that many enterprises and workers have registered . . . and it will be useful for them when they have work-related injuries,” said NSSF executive director Ouk Samvichea.

The report comes two weeks after two separate reports from the NSSF showed a decrease in the number of garment worker road accidents, down from 6,491 in 2015 to 5,600 last year.

The NSSF already provides workers with injury insurance, health insurance and said it is currently working on creating a pension system. “The next step is for workers to receive retirement pay, because we are preparing it and hope to be done this year,” Samvichea said.