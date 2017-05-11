Search form

Locals inspect a the wreckage of a bus that crashed into a tree in Battambang province yesterday, injuring the driver and seven passengers. Photo supplied

Moto vs truck: Crash kills two naval policemen

Two naval police officers were killed in a traffic accident on Tuesday afternoon in Preah Sihanouk when their motorbike was hit by a container truck.

E Sokha, Preah Sihanouk provincial deputy police chief in charge of traffic, said that Keo Vandy, 33, died immediately, while Ouk Vandy, 38, died on the way to the hospital.

“According to the site inspection, the truck and motorbike were going in the same direction . . . The truck turned to enter the factory, and the victims and the bike went under the truck,” Sokha said, adding both parties were not paying enough attention.

The driver fled the scene following the accident, and the truck has been impounded at the provincial police station.

In a separate case, a Rith Mony Company bus crashed into a tree and several parked motorbikes, injuring the driver and seven passengers in Battambang yesterday.

“Those injured passengers were carried by another bus to Phnom Penh. The injured driver was sent to hospital for treatment, and the bus and motorbikes were impounded at Battambang provincial police station,” said Sat Kemsan, provincial deputy police chief.

