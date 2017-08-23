Two victims recover in hospital after allegedly being brutally beaten by Military Police officials on Saturday in Kampong Speu province. Photo supplied

MP major accused of beating villagers

A major in the Military Police is being investigated by his unit after he allegedly beat two brothers in Kampong Speu province, though local police yesterday claimed the investigation was tainted by favouritism.

In Reaksmey, 44, remains employed and at large after he rallied his son and son-in-law to allegedly beat two villagers with guns and sticks in Phnom Sruoch district on Saturday, according to Treng Trayoeng Commune Police Chief Prak Bunlay.

Bunlay lambasted the Military Police for its lacklustre investigation into the bashing of Hay Kimsun, 32, and Hay Sopheak, 17, who was left unconscious. Their mother and sister were also punched in the brawl, Bunlay said.

“He is a major with the Military Police, therefore police cannot work on the case,” he said.

“But when the military came to investigate, they did not arrest them and they can work as normal, after they injured two men and punched two women.

“We are the authorities; we should not go to beat people.”Efforts to reach Reaksmey were unsuccessful yesterday, but National Military Police spokesman Eng Hy defended the ongoing investigation.

“When there is an incident like this, we need to investigate first, because it not a red-handed case,” Hy said, meaning Reaksmey was not caught in the act.

Bunlay, however, said “the whole village” witnessed the attack on the family. The reason for the assault, Bunlay said, was that the victim Kimsun had emptied a jar of urine onto a banana tree in his yard, about 4 metres from Reaksmey’s home.