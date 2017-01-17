Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Mum thwarts alleged rape attempt with axe

Mum thwarts alleged rape attempt with axe

A 56-year-old alleged would-be rapist was taken into custody yesterday after his discharge from hospital, where he was receiving treatment for injuries inflicted by an axe-wielding mother who police say had come to the rescue of her 17-year-old daughter.

According to Ting Pov, deputy police chief in Kampong Speu’s Odong district, the attempted rape happened at 7:15pm on Sunday in Veal Pong commune. The suspect, identified as Seng Horn, a farmer, lived in the same village as the victim.

“According to the victim’s statement, the suspect forced her down to the ground after she used the bathroom outside the house, but she screamed for help. Her mother showed up with an axe in her hand and slashed the suspect twice, who afterward fell unconscious,” he confirmed.

He added that Horn was sent to Odong District Referral Hospital for emergency treatment. He received stitches for the cuts but was arrested after regaining consciousness yesterday. He was then transferred to Kampong Speu provincial police station for further procedures and charged with the attempted rape of a juvenile.

Sorm Bora, Kampong Speu’s deputy police chief of central justice, said yesterday afternoon that Horn was still being questioned.

“Now we are interrogating the suspect,” he said. “His relatives claimed that he is mentally ill, but there are no supporting medical documents.”

Contact author: Khouth Sophak Chakrya
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".