Mum thwarts alleged rape attempt with axe

A 56-year-old alleged would-be rapist was taken into custody yesterday after his discharge from hospital, where he was receiving treatment for injuries inflicted by an axe-wielding mother who police say had come to the rescue of her 17-year-old daughter.

According to Ting Pov, deputy police chief in Kampong Speu’s Odong district, the attempted rape happened at 7:15pm on Sunday in Veal Pong commune. The suspect, identified as Seng Horn, a farmer, lived in the same village as the victim.

“According to the victim’s statement, the suspect forced her down to the ground after she used the bathroom outside the house, but she screamed for help. Her mother showed up with an axe in her hand and slashed the suspect twice, who afterward fell unconscious,” he confirmed.

He added that Horn was sent to Odong District Referral Hospital for emergency treatment. He received stitches for the cuts but was arrested after regaining consciousness yesterday. He was then transferred to Kampong Speu provincial police station for further procedures and charged with the attempted rape of a juvenile.

Sorm Bora, Kampong Speu’s deputy police chief of central justice, said yesterday afternoon that Horn was still being questioned.

“Now we are interrogating the suspect,” he said. “His relatives claimed that he is mentally ill, but there are no supporting medical documents.”