Murdering robbers dump body in rubbish

Stung Treng provincial police have launched a manhunt for the culprits behind the robbery and murder of a man whose body was left on a burning waste pile on Wednesday afternoon.

Duong Sivutha, director of the province’s serious crimes office, said yesterday that the police questioned three suspects on Wednesday and they are now searching for the “masterminds”.

According to Sivutha, the victim, Duong Chrong, 46, a farmer, was robbed for his motorbike. The three suspects claimed they did not rob or murder the victim, but were merely doing a friend a favour when they shifted the motorbike to another place.

Sivutha said the victim’s body was found on a burning waste pile next to a lake about 200 metres away from his house.

“After listening to the victim’s family and conducting a body and site examination, experts concluded it is a robbery and murder case, and immediately launched the investigation. As a result, an hour later, three suspects were arrested,” he said.

He added that with the three suspects’ help, the police have identified the culprits and accomplices responsible for the robbery and murder.