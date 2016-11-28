Mystic faces charge of rape: police

A 34-year-old fortune teller was arrested yesterday for allegedly raping and blackmailing a garment worker in Phnom Penh’s Por Sen Chey district, police said yesterday.

According to Choam Chao commune police chief Theng Kosal, the victim, 23, from Svay Rieng province, said she knew the fortune teller, Phon Sok Eng, from Facebook.

Apparently, the man accurately predicted that the woman had a strange black marking on her chest, and had told the woman that the spot would bring misfortune and could even lead to the death of a loved one.

“He lured her to meet him for a ceremony to get rid of the blemish in Phnom Penh. When she came, he raped her between three to five times on November 20,” Kosal said.

Yim Saran, Por Sen Chey district police chief, said the suspect also asked for a photo of the mark on her chest prior to their meeting.

After the first incident, he allegedly asked her to come to Phnom Penh again, threatening to share the revealing photo on Facebook if she didn’t.

“He attempted to rape her again, but she ran away to seek intervention from police,” Saran said.