NA inquiry uncertain: spokesman

CNRP member Ho Vann speaks outside party headquarters in Phnom Penh last year. Vann was recently accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous anti-opposition Facebook page.
CNRP member Ho Vann speaks outside party headquarters in Phnom Penh last year. Vann was recently accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous anti-opposition Facebook page.

A National Assembly spokesman said yesterday that the body was unsure how to investigate unsubstantiated claims – first made on an anti-opposition Facebook page – of sexual misconduct by CNRP lawmakers.

Hun Sen on Tuesday called for an investigation into one such claim, which held – with no evidence – that opposition MP Yem Ponhearith had an affair with a secretary at the assembly.

Yesterday, parliament spokesman Leng Peng Long said it was difficult to investigate the case because the online accusations were so vague. “It was published anonymously, so we do not know how to [investigate] it,” he said, adding that the alleged act was technically not illegal unless someone filed a complaint.

The Facebook user in question – who went by “Seiha”, but yesterday changed the account’s name to “Three Stones” – posted a similar accusation about CNRP lawmaker Ho Vann, including a purported voice recording of him and his alleged mistress.

Peng Long said that he would also investigate those charges but cited similar difficulties. Still, he said, the assembly will conduct a Buddhist cleansing ceremony during Khmer New Year.

Ponhearith could not be reached, and Vann would only say: “As you know we are nearing the [election] season.”

