Garment workers block National Road 1 in Phnom Penh’s Chbar Ampov district yesterday as a protest to seek government help to receive their long due compensation. Photo supplied

National Road 1 blocked as workers seek back pay

More than 200 workers from the Kbal Koah Garment Co Ltd and Top World Garment Cambodia Ltd factories yesterday blocked National Road 1 in the capital’s Chbar Ampov district for an hour as part of a protest seeking government intervention in claiming back pay.

The workers are part of a group that last week delivered a petition to Prime Minister Hun Sen seeking his intervention in the labour dispute. Workers believe the shuttered factories, located in Chbar Ampov district and neighbouring Kien Svay district in Kandal, have gone bankrupt and are demanding their unpaid December wages.

Dy Rosa, a worker at Kbal Koah factory, said workers have made several requests for intervention to no avail. “We can’t wait any longer because it’s nearly a month that we haven’t received our wages for December,” she said. “We have protested many times . . . but until now, we still have no solution.”

Workers blocked the road from 11am until noon; no violence erupted.

Teng Sothol, Chbar Ampov district deputy police chief, said authorities had suggested workers unblock the road to prevent traffic jams. “They agreed to open the road and [will continue to] wait for a solution,” he said.

Khen Van, chief of administration for the two companies, said the owner is still nowhere to be found.