National Social Security Fund to offer new insurance schemes

The National Social Security Fund is planning to roll out its nationwide work injuries and health insurance schemes to hundreds of thousands of civil servants, retirees and veterans in July, an official said yesterday.

NSSF deputy director Sum Sophorn said officials have already contracted with 1,092 health service providers.

“Regarding emergency [services], we will pay for them when they use health [facilities] that are not registered with NSSF,” he said.

The schemes will cover illnesses, prenatal care and work-related injuries. They will be available to about 300,000 civil servants.

The NSSF also expanded the plans for retirees and veterans under a February 1 royal decree.

NSSF wouldn’t release preliminary rates for beneficiaries’ contributions to the scheme, which the government will match.