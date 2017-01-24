NEC continues review of voter list complaints

The National Election Committee (NEC) yesterday reviewed around 19 suites of complaints filed against the provisional voter list, saying two needed further investigation on the commune level.

The body has been reviewing complaints since last Monday and was expected to finish the process yesterday, but said it would look at another batch of complaints today, which would bring an end to its review of the process.

Sor Sorida, deputy secretary-general of the NEC, said he was unaware of the number of people in the 19 suites but that in two cases, local authorities had wrongly deleted names.

“The NEC checked and they all had Khmer Identity Cards,” he said.

NEC spokesman Hang Puthea could not be reached yesterday.

After having registered more than 7 million voters across the country, political parties and individuals were allowed to file complaints this month, with the Cambodia National Rescue Party saying they objected to about 5,000 names that it claimed were not Cambodian nationals.

However, CNRP official Meng Sopheary said that the party could only file a little more than 2,000 complaints due to time constraints.

“And on the last day of receiving complaints, some commune and district officers avoided their responsibility to solve our complaints,” she said.