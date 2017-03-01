NEC sets deadline for candidate lists

The National Election Committee yesterday announced it will accept candidate lists from political parties for the upcoming commune election from March 3 to 5, and following that allow for complaints to be filed against candidates.
The election body rejected a request by the Beehive Social Democratic Party to give parties more time to complete the relevant paperwork for the June 4 poll. Deputy NEC Director Kuy Bunroeun said the body was running on a tight schedule and could not make any exceptions.
However, NEC officials agreed to look into a complaint from the CNRP, which alleged that Stung Treng election officials were asking the party to file two copies of all the required documents, which was not in the law.
