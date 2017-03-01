Search form

CNRP member Kouy Bunroeun speaks at the NEC meeting on the candidate lists for the upcoming commune elections yesterday in Phnom Penh.
NEC sets deadline for candidate lists

The National Election Committee yesterday announced it will accept candidate lists from political parties for the upcoming commune election from March 3 to 5, and following that allow for complaints to be filed against candidates.

The election body rejected a request by the Beehive Social Democratic Party to give parties more time to complete the relevant paperwork for the June 4 poll. Deputy NEC Director Kuy Bunroeun said the body was running on a tight schedule and could not make any exceptions.

However, NEC officials agreed to look into a complaint from the CNRP, which alleged that Stung Treng election officials were asking the party to file two copies of all the required documents, which was not in the law.

