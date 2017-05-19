NEC sets out process, time line for poll results

Cambodia’s National Election Committee will begin to announce preliminary commune election results at 7pm on June 4, officials said yesterday during a workshop for journalists.

The official results will be announced 21 days after the election, on June 25, according to the NEC schedule. The voter list, with locations of where to cast a ballot, will be released on the eve of the elections.

Describing election day procedure, NEC Deputy Secretary-General Mao Sophearith said that after polls close, the police chief at each polling station, along with the secretary and a representative of the political parties, will sign off on the preliminary results if they appear correct. “Results will become official based on NEC approval,” he said.

Hoeu Rong, adviser and director of the Operations Department at the NEC, said all media should follow the NEC information when reporting on preliminary results, saying the “NEC is a reliable source”.

Tep Nytha, secretary-general of the NEC, called for balanced coverage from media organisations, saying all 12 parties should be featured, not just the main parties, during the campaigning period. “When you report, please be balanced with your news,” he said. “Try your best to report all parties.”

Under the NEC rules, a media blackout on all election-related topics goes into effect 24 hours before the polls open.

Khan Keo Mono, public relations head for the NEC, said the NEC cannot control social media, but said those who commit crimes on social platforms will face legal action.