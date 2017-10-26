Neighbours busted over 20kg of marijuana

Three neighbours were charged with illegal drug possession and detained by the Takeo Provincial Court yesterday, following their arrests on Tuesday afternoon after police discovered a combined stash of more than 20 kilograms of marijuana.

According to Kiri Vong District Police Chief Yuk Sarat, 23-year-old Neang Niseang was arrested after the police found 18.5 kilograms of dried marijuana hidden in his farm hut in Preah Bat Chonchum commune’s Chroy Village.

When his neighbours – An Neangkong, 30, and her husband Chav Thanloeung, 34 – saw police officers arrive at Niseang’s house, they quickly hid their own store of 5.5 kilograms of cannabis in the bushes on their mango farm, which police also found.

The trio alleged that they were paid to store the marijauana by a member of the armed forces, Sarat said.

“The three of them admitted that the marijuana belongs to a military [member] . . . who is stationed . . . in Preah Vihear province,” he said. The suspects claimed they received $10 each to hide the cannabis.

Authorities are now looking for the fourth suspect, he said, while the three were being held at court.