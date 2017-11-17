Tan Tong Hy photographed after his arrest on Monday for distributing ‘inciting’ pamphlets. Photo supplied

New arrest over leaflets

A woman was charged with incitement yesterday for distributing leaflets in the capital urging against the dissolution of the opposition CNRP.

Morng Chanthorn, a 47-year-old farmer, was taken into custody by the Chaktomuk commune police.

“When we arrested her, she was distributing [leaflets], throwing them into the road and sharing those leaflets with moto drivers. She was immediately arrested and sent to district police,” said Commune Police Chief Choub Sokong.

The Supreme Court ruled yesterday to dissolve the Cambodia National Rescue Party, the country’s largest opposition party, in a case widely decried as politically motivated.

Though freedom of expression and the right to peacefully demonstrate are both enshrined in Cambodian law, authorities ahead of yesterday’s hearing made it clear that no displays of protest would be tolerated.

Daun Penh District Police Chief Hort Chanyaran confirmed Chanthorn was being questioned, but declined to comment further.

In a video posted by a local news outlet, Chanthorn told police she was travelling to the capital from Prey Veng to see the Supreme Court verdict.

“I wrote a letter to motivate people to go against it, but the distribution was brief . . . I distributed on the street to motivate Khmer children,” she said.

In a similar case, Tan Tong Hy was sent to Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday after being arrested on Monday, also for distributing “inciting” pamphlets.

In a Facebook post, Military Police spokesman Eng Hy alleged Tong Hy had been distributing leaflets since early October but fled the country, only to return in early November to resume distribution.