Pa Socheatvong, Governor of Phnom Penh, breaks ground to officially begin construction of the new additions to Kbal Thnal’s skybridge yesterday. Photo supplied

New skybridge construction kicks off

Construction officially began on new additions to Kbal Thnal’s skybridge yesterday, with Phnom Penh governor Pa Socheatvong overseeing the inauguration ceremony.

Three new elevated roads will be connected to the original Kbal Thnal overpass over the course of the next 13 months, according to deputy city governor Suy Serith. The new roads will serve as exit ramps for the bridge, with the hope that they will help ease traffic congestion.

The construction project will be done by the Overseas Cambodia Investment Corporation (OCIC). City Hall had previously rejected OCIC’s initial proposal because they felt it didn’t do enough to address the issue of congestion.

Serith maintained that no families would be displaced by the construction, although one gasoline station will be. The city has already made an undisclosed deal with the business owner.

“We are building roads connected to the sky bridge to relieve congestion,” Serith said, explaining that the original bridge was built without anticipating current congestion.