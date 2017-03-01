New ultimatum from city in OCIC dispute

City Hall issued another deadline yesterday to land disputants affected by a satellite city development on Chroy Changvar, telling them to voluntarily part with 90 percent of their land or risk losing it all.

The letter, issued yesterday, asks villagers – who have been told they must give up land they claim for the Overseas Cambodia Investment Corporation-led project – to agree to keep only 10 percent of their land, giving them 30 days to accept the offer.

“If the deadline is over, City Hall will not examine any complaints and will not be responsible for any loss of land,” the statement reads.

This is not the first time the villagers have received such an ultimatum. In September, City Hall issued a similar two-month deadline, but with the additional option of selling their land for $15 per square metre – far below the average market rate of $600 per square metre. However, since the passing of that deadline, no action has been taken against villagers.

“Some people came to take the compensation already, but now there are about 100 families who have not yet come,” City Hall spokesman Met Measpheakdey said. “We keep trying hard to talk to them and explain about this resolution.”

Villager representative Chea Sophat again rejected the deadline, saying yesterday that City Hall was forcing them to take the deal rather than negotiate an amicable solution. “We want proper compensation. It can also be 65 percent for villagers and 35 percent for City Hall.”