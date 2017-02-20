Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - NGO staffers arrested for ‘extorting’ loggers

Police stand with NGO members accused of extortion in Pursat. Photo supplied
Police stand with NGO members accused of extortion in Pursat. Photo supplied

NGO staffers arrested for ‘extorting’ loggers

District authorities in two provinces arrested eight environmental NGO staffers for alleged extortion over Thursday and Friday.

Sek Bun Heng, governor of Kratie province’s Preak Prasop district, said he received multiple complaints accusing Voeun Bunthoeun, 24, and several of his colleagues from an NGO called Environmental Protection and Development of extorting money from villagers transporting timber for firewood and construction.

“They set up illegal checkpoints,” said Bun Heng. “I saw [Bunthoeun] extorting money, and we arrested him.”

Bunthoeun’s mother, Leav Ean, 49, yesterday conceded her son had extorted money but said illegal traders, not villagers, had been the target.

“They transported [wood] to sell, not for use,” she said. Ean added that Chan Sorn, the NGO’s district director, and her son’s colleagues were equally guilty. “Sorn extorted money from timber transporters for years,” she said. Contact information for the NGO was unavailable yesterday.

Separately, on Friday, authorities in Pursat’s Krakor district arrested seven staffers from an NGO called the Cooperative Protector of Natural Resource.

Krakor district police chief Em Run said two families accused the NGO employees of demanding payment in exchange for letting them keep wood they had chopped for sale and domestic use.

“[The NGO staffers] confessed to extorting money from the villagers,” Run said.

Contact authors: Phak Seangly and Khouth Sophak Chakrya
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Setting up a drone for flight. Photo supplied

How Cambodia's first drone company is helping farmers

SM Waypoint claims its unmanned aerial vehicles can help local farm and plantation owners increase their yields. Established in September 2015, SM Waypoint now has seven drone pilots, two sales staff and two accountants. Though the company focuses mainly on agricultural projects, the potential uses of the drones are extremely varied, going from measuring exact land height for building drainage systems to finding the most suitable location for special economic zones (SEZs) or factories.

New street food dish shakes things up at Russian Market

Though the bustling food stalls that emerge after dark next to Phnom Penh's Russian Market can seem intimidating to tourists at first glance, there are street food treats to be enjoyed by all, from Kep crab to a new shrimp dish created by the market's owners.

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern