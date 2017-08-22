No progress in Takeo drug shooting

The family of a suspected drug dealer shot to death by police has spoken out about the lack of progress in the case, saying the shooter’s family has sought to settle the case out of court while the alleged shooter hadn’t even been called in for questioning.

Alleged drug user Hoeun Suytry was shot dead on March 8 by a provincial police officer in Takeo’s Samrong district during a crackdown on drugs, of which they reportedly found none.

Ham Sary, the victim’s father, said he had filed complaints to the Takeo Provincial Court and the Justice Ministry.

However, he said, “They never called the perpetrator for questioning.”

The victim’s mother, Ton Vouch Heang, said the police officer’s parents tried to settle the case for about $1,500, but “because the killing of my son was done intentionally, I asked for $50,000”.

She said a group of police officers from the Takeo Criminal Police Department told her they had sought to arrest him “because of drugs”, but that they didn’t find any.

Phan Sopheak, spokesman for the Takeo prosecutor’s office, would only say the case “is processing according to the legal procedure”.