North set for cold snap

Temperatures are expected to drop to 16 to 18 degrees Celsius this week in four northern provinces bordering Vietnam and Thailand, according to the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology.

Ministry spokesman Um Rina yesterday said the maximum temperature will range from 16 to 18 degrees in Mondulkiri, Rattanakkiri, Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey, while reaching 18 to 20 degrees in Siem Reap, Battambang and Pailin through December 30.

Temperatures in coastal areas will hover around 22 to 24 degrees, while Phnom Penh and other provinces can expect temperatures of between 19 and 21 degrees.

Rina said the temperature drop was attributable to typhoon Nock-Ten, which hit the Philippines this week, causing the air pressure to rise as its strength faded. This, in turn, led to a temperature drop in Cambodia.

Khan Samen, RCAF deputy commander in Preah Vihear’s Choam Ksan district, said the unusually low temperatures would not affect the health of his soldiers as the government had already provided coats and other materials to counter the cold.