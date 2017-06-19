Search form

Phnom Penh Post - Nurse facing jail time for alleged sexual assault

Nurse facing jail time for alleged sexual assault

A nurse at a private clinic was charged on Saturday in Siem Reap for allegedly groping a patient.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, said that the male nurse, Van Sun, 24, touched her body on Thursday while she was resting in Angkor Central clinic in Slakram commune.

Provincial Police Chief Duong Sokha said yesterday that the suspect was charged a few hours after his arrest.

“The judge charged him with sexual assault,” he said.

The charge of “indecent assault” in Article 246 of the Criminal Code carries a prison sentence of one to three years and a fine from about $500 to $1,500.

Commune Police Chief Su Sinnara said that Sun recently graduated with an associate nursing degree and had worked at the hospital for one and a half months.

Sinnara added that the victim checked in at the hospital on June 13. She was allegedly assaulted two days later, when her IV solution ran out and the victim called the nurse to check it.

The victim told police that the suspect groped her and put his leg on top of her, which he subsequently denied.

