Official accused in hit-and-run

A commune police chief from Kampong Thom province’s Chra Neang commune is on the run after allegedly killing two and severely injuring one in a road accident in Kampong Cham’s Sdoeung Chey commune on Saturday.

According to Prak Sokhun, police chief of Kampong Cham’s Cheung Prey district, commune police chief Mok Ouksamath absconded the scene on foot after his car crashed into a motorbike travelling in the opposite direction, killing two men – Thol Veasna and Se Vuthy, both 18 – and severely injuring 17-year-old Thai Thea, all of whom were on the motorbike.

“I think the car driver was speeding. He was in the wrong because the car was found in the motorbike’s lane,” Sokhun said, adding that Ouksamath’s identity card and identification documents were found in the vehicle. “The three men were not wearing helmets, [as] we did not see any helmets at the scene.”

Thea’s uncle, Cheang Surng, said his nephew was “injured his head and thigh . . . he is now unconscious in the emergency room”.

According to Chum Thany, Kampong Cham provincial deputy traffic police chief, authorities are preparing the documents necessary for the court to issue an arrest warrant.