Officials brought in Municipal staff sent to court by ACU

Two officials from Phnom Penh City Hall’s office for trade were brought to court for questioning on suspicion of corruption yesterday, officials confirmed.

Ly Sophana, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court’s spokesman, confirmed that deputy prosecutor Sieng Sok questioned the suspects after the court received a case from the Anti-Corruption Unit yesterday afternoon. The suspects have not yet been charged.

“We decided to proceed with the case [Thursday],” Sophana said, declining to comment on the case further.

Mean Chanyada, spokesman for the Phnom Penh municipality, downplayed the case, saying the duo were “just invited for questioning” on suspicion of corruption. “It is not a big case that affects the reputation of the institution,” Chanyada said, adding that he was unaware which office the two officials worked for. “They were only questioned.”

The duo were identified by local media outlet Fresh News as Roth Burey, chief of the trading office, and his official May Vannarom. The trade office is in charge of commerce and trade for Phnom Penh, including imports and exports. It also promotes the city’s commercial interests.