People gather at the scene of a landslide in Pailin province on Sunday where two people were killed. Photo supplied

Officials suspend firm’s licence after rockslide

The families of two men killed in a construction accident at the site of Pailin’s new city hall have been compensated, while the building firm’s licence has been temporarily suspended, according to the owner of the company and local authorities.

Chhoy Chhiv and Thy Ratha were both killed on Saturday evening when an excavator triggered a rockslide at the site run by the construction company of businessman Chhun Chhan.

The families of Chhiv and Ratha, who was not an employee of the firm, have both received compensation.

Chhan, the firm’s owner, said yesterday that his firm had paid each family four million riel, roughly $1,000.

“We regret that this happened . . . This was an unexpected incident,” he said, maintaining that he didn’t know how Saturday’s accident happened, but that he did not believe Chhiv was responsible.

Chhan also confirmed that his company’s licence has been suspended during a police investigation of the incident.

“The authorities have temporarily suspended my company . . . After I have finished solving this problem, I will go to the authorities to ask them to resume my operations.”

Sok Suon, provincial deputy director of the Department of Mines and Energy, said the company has a one-year contract which expires in April.

As of yesterday, Suon and his director were still discussing whether to let the company see out the contract.