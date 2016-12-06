Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - One injured in Siem Reap blaze

Smoke billows from a fire in the Garden Village Guesthouse in Siem Reap yesterday. NATIONAL POLICE
Smoke billows from a fire in the Garden Village Guesthouse in Siem Reap yesterday. NATIONAL POLICE

One injured in Siem Reap blaze

Siem Reap

A man was left with burns and a damaged spine yesterday after a fire broke out in the Garden Village Guesthouse in Siem Reap due to an “electrical malfunction”, police said.

The town’s acting police chief, Da Chamroeun, said the fire had sent columns of smoke billowing out of the guesthouse and destroyed the upper portions and roofs of three of the guesthouse’s buildings.

“A manager of the guesthouse, Tep Kemkhen, 35, injured his arm, back and face,” Chamroeun said, adding that no one else was injured, but that Kemkhen had hurt himself badly in a fall while fighting the fire.

“According to the victim, the blaze happened because of an electrical malfunction, and because the upper parts of the buildings are made of thatch and palm leaves.”

Van Yuthea, 35, the son of the guesthouse’s owner and Kemkhen’s brother-in-law, said the man was sent to a hospital in Vietnam for operations after an X-ray examination revealed a cracked backbone.

“When the fire started, Kemkhen tried to use the fire extinguisher to put out the fire but it was not successful because the walls of the building are made of leaves,” he said. “When the fire got bigger, he jumped from the second floor of the building.”

“We laid out a cushion on the first floor but it was not enough to cushion his fall,” he added. “Blood started coming out from his mouth and nose.”

Eight fire engines were deployed by the provincial fire unit and provincial military police to put out the fire, according to Chamroeun.

Contact author: Khouth Sophak Chakrya
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".