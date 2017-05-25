Family members mourn the loss of Nget Sopheap, a CNRP commune council candidate in Pursat town, who was killed in an accident while campaigning on Wednesday. Photo supplied

Opposition candidate killed in accident while campaigning

A Cambodia National Rescue Party commune council candidate was struck and killed by a motorbike on Wednesday morning while campaigning in Pursat’s Roleab commune, according to police.

Vorn Pheap, police chief in charge of traffic in Pursat town, identified the victim as Nget Sopheap, 38, the CNRP’s third council candidate in Roleab commune. The driver of the motorbike, identified as 15-year-old student Nhoek Chhunlang, suffered a broken leg and internal trauma, and was transferred to a hospital in the capital.

The victim was hit while distributing party leaflets in the commune, and according to witnesses, the teenage boy was driving recklessly, Pheap said. The suspect had a friend with him on the motorbike, who only suffered minor injuries and fled the scene.

“According to Article 85 of the Traffic Law, the suspect will face a punishment of one to three years [in prison], and a fine from 4 million riel to 15 million riel [about $1,000 to $3,750],” he said, adding that the case had been forwarded to the provincial police.

However, Ros Cham Roeun, provincial deputy police chief in charge of traffic, declined to say whether the boy would face legal action, saying the case was still being investigated.