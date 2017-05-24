Opposition’s Kampong Thom rally request denied

Kampong Thom provincial authorities have rejected the opposition party’s request to host rallies in two locations in the province, claiming the campaign events would negatively affect public order.

The CNRP’s Kampong Thom provincial president, Sun Chanthy, made the requests on Monday to hold the two rallies on May 27. Chanthy’s letter was rejected that same day, with local authorities recommending two new locations for the rallies instead.

Chanthy said he has accepted one of the proposed changes, but has refused another proposed location in “Democracy Square”.

“Their Democracy Square is far from the public . . . We will not hold a rally at Democracy Square, but we ask for a rally at Kampong Krabao Park,” Chanthy said, referring to a more centrally located area.

He added that the ruling CPP held a rally at that same location on Saturday.

Kampong Thom Provincial Deputy Governor Kong Vimean yesterday said that he had not seen Chanthy’s new request, but denied that Democracy Square was far from the city centre.

“That place is only used to hold public forums,” Kong Vimean said, adding that it was just 300 metres from Kampong Krabao Park.

Hang Puthea, spokesman for the National Election Committee (NEC), said the authorities and party members must try to resolve the dispute themselves before the NEC gets involved.

“If the authority does not allow it, then that place must prohibited to all. If they discriminate based on party, that is illegal,” Puthea said.