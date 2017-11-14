Two Mother Nature activists arrested for taking photos of two suspected sand-bearing vessels are taken into the Koh Kong Provincial Court in September. Photo supplied

Organisations call for release of detained Mother Nature activists

A group of more than 20 organisations today called for the release of two Mother Nature activists who have been held in pre-trial detention with no trial date scheduled for more than two months.

In a statement published this afternoon and signed by 22 local and international organisations, including Adhoc, the Cambodian Center for Human Rights and Licadho, the organisations “call for the immediate release of Hun Vannak and Doem Kundy … who have been wrongfully detained for over two months on spurious charges.”

The two activists were arrested on September 13 shortly after they filmed two alleged sand-bearing ships on the open ocean. They were charged with incitement and making unauthorised recordings of a person in “a private place”.

According to a Facebook post by Vannak, the vessels were about four kilometres from a Special Economic Zone belong to tycoon and ruling Cambodian People’s Party Senator Ly Yong Phat. If found guilty, the pair face up to two years in prison for incitement, and one year in prison plus a fine of up to $500 for producing the unauthorised recordings.

“We are deeply concerned by the arbitrary nature of their arrest and pre-trial detention, which appear to be an attempt to stifle and punish their legitimate work as environment human rights defenders,” today's joint press release reads.

Mother Nature, which has documented and criticised sand dredging on the coast for years, was removed from the Ministry of Interior's NGO registry on September 15 at the request of the organisation, a move co-founder Alejandro Davidson-Gonzalez attributed to repeated harassment of the group's members.

In their statement, the organisations argue that the two activists’ documentation of the vessels didn't amount to a “violation of privacy” and that there was no basis for incitement charges. Furthermore, they wrote, suspects should be held in pre-trial detention only in exceptional circumstances, which do not apply in this case.

“Rather than being grounded in facts and law, this prosecution appears to be an attempt by the Cambodian authorities and powerful business interests to silence these young activists, other environmental groups, and any Cambodian who dares to speak out against corruption or environmental destruction,” the statement reads.

The press release also highlights allegedly poor detention conditions in Koh Kong Provincial Prison, which “is suffering from severe overcrowding, deplorable sanitary conditions, and a lack of basic provisions".

"[They] are reportedly detained in an extremely cramped 4 x 4 meters cell, together with up to twenty other inmates,” they wrote.

Koh Kong Provincial Court spokesperson Un Sovan Theany could not be reached for comment as of press time.

Updates to follow.

Additional reporting by Kong Meta