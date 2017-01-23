Overturned truck injures four workers

Four people suffered mild injuries after a truck loaded with bricks crashed into an open-sided parking structure and overturned at the Preah Sihanouk provincial customs office in Stung Hav district’s Otres commune, traffic police said yesterday.

Chuob Nara, deputy district traffic police chief, identified the four victims as brick factory workers Pheng Chandara, 51; Meng Ny, 32; Bun Thoeun, 29; and Yin Savry, 22. The driver, Kong Sinat, 47, was uninjured. “The four victims were sent to Raksmey Kampong Som Clinic and CT Clinic, while the driver was arrested and interrogated at Stung Hav district police station,” Nara continued.

He added that the customs office, the parking structure and one motorbike parked there were all damaged by spilled bricks. “According to witnesses and marks on the scene, the accident happened because of the driver’s fast and careless driving on a curved slope,” he said.

The driver agreed to drive the vehicle to the district police station pending negotiations with customs officials after calling for a truck from the construction site to retrieve the bricks.