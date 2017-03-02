Search form

Surrogacy suspects Sambath Chakrya (L) and Tammy Davis-Charles(R) are escorted outside after their bail appeal hearing yesterday in Phnom Penh Heng Chivoan

Oz surrogacy agent’s bail request denied by court

An investigative judge at Phnom Penh’s Appeal Court denied bail yesterday for Tammy Davis-Charles, an Australian national arrested in November for allegedly running a commercial surrogacy business in Cambodia.

Following a 20-minute closed-door hearing, judge Khun Leangmeng announced that the defendant would not be allowed out on bail because the Phnom Penh Municipal Court is preparing to hold a trial in the near future. The exact date of the trial was not specified. The defendant’s lawyer, Chheang Sorphoan, and prosecutor Kim Klayan both attended the hearing.

Pediatric nurse Davis-Charles was charged under Article 332 of the Penal Code, which prohibits acting as an intermediary between adoptive parents and a pregnant woman. She is also charged with possession of fraudulent documents and could face up to two years in prison.

A law to regulate commercial surrogacy is currently being drafted in Cambodia, but it remains unclear whether the industry will be legalised or prohibited.

Davis-Charles refused to comment yesterday.

