Pacquiao set for TV spots: PM

Cambodians can soon expect to see more of Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao on their television sets, Prime Minister Hun Sen said yesterday, and not necessarily in the ring.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new government building, the premier related how he had invited Pacquiao to star in traffic safety and drug awareness public service announcements while the boxer, in his capacity as a Philippines senator, accompanied President Rodrigo Duterte on a state visit this week.

“Because he is famous, what he says, many of you will follow,” Hun Sen said. He followed up yesterday morning’s speech with a Facebook post saying that Pacquiao had accepted after having been warmed up to the idea during a banquet at the Royal Palace.

San Chey, executive director of the Affiliated Network for Social Accountability, said that while Pacquiao’s endorsement of a drug-free, safe-driving lifestyle may positively influence young people, it was law enforcement that ultimately carried the greatest weight.

Hun Sen’s speech was his last before an official visit to Vietnam, where a Foreign Ministry spokesman yesterday said it is anticipated a number of MoUs will be signed.