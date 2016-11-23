Paris climate agreement ratified by parliament

The National Assembly yesterday unanimously passed legislation ratifying the Paris climate agreement, with the country now just a few procedural steps away from vying for its piece of the $100 billion fund promised in the accord.

The two-paragraph law, which states only that Cambodia ratifies the pact, now awaits approval by the Senate.

The agreement primarily aims to limit temperature increases from greenhouse emissions to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius.

Tin Ponlok, secretary-general at the National Council for Sustainable Development, said that Cambodia was now in a position to access climate change-mitigation funding, in addition to the $80 million it currently receives annually from various environmental funds and donors.

Separately, the Ministry of Environment released a sub-decree yesterday laying the framework for the establishment of an Environmental and Social Fund that will pool financing from the government, development project fees and donor money to conserve biodiversity.