Paris climate agreement ratified by parliament

The National Assembly yesterday unanimously passed legislation ratifying the Paris climate agreement, with the country now just a few procedural steps away from vying for its piece of the $100 billion fund promised in the accord.

The two-paragraph law, which states only that Cambodia ratifies the pact, now awaits approval by the Senate.

The agreement primarily aims to limit temperature increases from greenhouse emissions to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius.

Tin Ponlok, secretary-general at the National Council for Sustainable Development, said that Cambodia was now in a position to access climate change-mitigation funding, in addition to the $80 million it currently receives annually from various environmental funds and donors.

Separately, the Ministry of Environment released a sub-decree yesterday laying the framework for the establishment of an Environmental and Social Fund that will pool financing from the government, development project fees and donor money to conserve biodiversity.

Contact authors: Ananth Baliga and Kong Meta
