Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Pay protest amid fears owners skipped town

Pay protest amid fears owners skipped town

More than 600 workers from the capital’s Bodykids Fashion Wear factory protested on Friday and Saturday after management failed to pay them their February wages.

Striking employees said they waited until March 10 to see if the factory would come up with their wages, due at the begin-ning of the month, before taking to the picket line.

Huy Sambath, of the Union for Cambodia Workers, said his union would file a complaint with authorities asking for intervention. He estimated total wages due to be about $140,000.

“The factory has not announced bankruptcy, because if they announce it officially, they will have to pay severance to the workers,” he said, adding that many felt the factory’s owner had fled.

Factory worker Thin Sophat said administrators had not given them a reason for the delay in payment and that the protest would continue today. A number for factory administra-tion went unanswered.

Contact author: Sen David
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Directors discuss the 'rebirth' of Cambodian cinema

"I believe that Cambodian people have creativity in their blood ... There will come a time where a Golden Age of cinema will come back."

Red carpet moments: Cambodia International Film Fest

Actors, directors, young filmmakers and more came together at Phnom Penh’s Chaktomuk Theater on Saturday to launch the Cambodia International Film Festival – a showcase of work produced in the Kingdom and beyond.

Phnom Penh eats: Khmer-style snails at The Snack

While foreigners may find the menu at The Snack unusual, the crabs, snails and ambiguously-named "inside of cow" will bring back memories of high school lunches for many Cambodians.