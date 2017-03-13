Pay protest amid fears owners skipped town

More than 600 workers from the capital’s Bodykids Fashion Wear factory protested on Friday and Saturday after management failed to pay them their February wages.

Striking employees said they waited until March 10 to see if the factory would come up with their wages, due at the begin-ning of the month, before taking to the picket line.

Huy Sambath, of the Union for Cambodia Workers, said his union would file a complaint with authorities asking for intervention. He estimated total wages due to be about $140,000.

“The factory has not announced bankruptcy, because if they announce it officially, they will have to pay severance to the workers,” he said, adding that many felt the factory’s owner had fled.

Factory worker Thin Sophat said administrators had not given them a reason for the delay in payment and that the protest would continue today. A number for factory administra-tion went unanswered.