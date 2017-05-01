Chea Sokthy, 20, was arrested on Friday for allegedly acting as a broker to lure her nieces to the British citizen Clive Robert Kingsley Cressy. Photo supplied

Pedo accomplice held

Following the arrest of a British citizen accused of paying four underage girls for sex, a 20-year-old woman was arrested on Friday in Phnom Penh for allegedly acting as a broker to lure her nieces to the man.

Keo Thea, the Phnom Penh municipal anti-human trafficking police chief, identified the accomplice as Chea Sokthy. She is accused of luring the young girls to Clive Robert Kingsley Cressy, 69, who

police believe has lived in Cambodia on and off since 2012. Both suspects are awaiting charges.

“We are doing more investigation,” he said, adding that police are looking to see if there are more victims and will also check confiscated computers for child pornography. According to Thea, Cressy and Sokthy lived together for a few years.

Vando Khoem, of the NGO Action Pour Les Enfants, said the girls identified Sokthy as their aunt, and the suspects claimed to be boyfriend and girlfriend.

“This is a trick to avoid detection,” he said.