Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Pen Sovann replacement on NA agenda

Mourners sit by a memorial photo of Pen Sovann at his funeral ceremony in Takeo Province in early November
Mourners sit by a memorial photo of Pen Sovann at his funeral ceremony in Takeo Province in early November Pha Lina

Pen Sovann replacement on NA agenda

The National Assembly’s permanent committee will meet today ahead of a parliamentary plenary session this week to appoint a new Cambodia National Rescue Party lawmaker as a replacement for the late Pen Sovann.

CNRP spokesman Yim Sovann said the one-time prime minister would be replaced by Suon Rida, 43, who was listed as the party’s fourth candidate in Kampong Speu for the 2013 ballot, which saw three CNRP lawmakers elected.

“Suon Rida is the fourth candidate and we have completely filled out the documents,” Sovann said.

He will join fellow CNRP lawmakers Sok Omsea and Nuth Romduol in representing the province.

Sovann, the first Cambodian prime minister after the Khmer Rouge, who later joined the opposition party and was elected to represent Kampong Speu at the 2013 election, died on October 29 at the age of 80.

National Assembly spokesman Leng Peng Long said after today’s meeting to set the agenda, parliamentarians would meet on December 7 to approve Rida’s appointment.

Contact author: Vong Sokheng
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".