Pen Sovann replacement on NA agenda

The National Assembly’s permanent committee will meet today ahead of a parliamentary plenary session this week to appoint a new Cambodia National Rescue Party lawmaker as a replacement for the late Pen Sovann.

CNRP spokesman Yim Sovann said the one-time prime minister would be replaced by Suon Rida, 43, who was listed as the party’s fourth candidate in Kampong Speu for the 2013 ballot, which saw three CNRP lawmakers elected.

“Suon Rida is the fourth candidate and we have completely filled out the documents,” Sovann said.

He will join fellow CNRP lawmakers Sok Omsea and Nuth Romduol in representing the province.

Sovann, the first Cambodian prime minister after the Khmer Rouge, who later joined the opposition party and was elected to represent Kampong Speu at the 2013 election, died on October 29 at the age of 80.

National Assembly spokesman Leng Peng Long said after today’s meeting to set the agenda, parliamentarians would meet on December 7 to approve Rida’s appointment.