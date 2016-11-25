Search form

A garment worker receives medical attention on Wednesday after a mass fainting occurred at a Kampong Cham factory. Photo supplied
Pesticide blamed for mass factory fainting

More than 40 workers at the Ly Quiang Corp garment factory in Kampong Cham’s Batheay district fainted on Wednesday evening after inhaling pesticide sprayed on a nearby field.

Forty-six female garment workers were close to finishing their shift at 4pm on Wednesday, when they smelled something noxious that caused them to faint. According to the National Social Security Fund, all the workers were sent to a nearby hospital.

Khum Khim, Batheay’s commune chief, confirmed that a farmer near the factory sprayed his crops with pesticide and has cautioned him against using it again.

“It is difficult to stop them from using it because they need it for their crops,” he said. “But we suggested that he spray it when the workers are not working.”

Factory worker Srey Nang said the workers were about to leave the factory floor when they started to feel dizzy. “It was the second time [that day] we smelled something bad from outside the factory,” she said.

Most of the workers were released from hospital, but some are still being treated.

