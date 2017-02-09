Search form

Pa Socheatvong speaks at a meeting discussing plans for the water taxi service aiming to ease traffic from Phnom Penh to Takhmao. Photo supplied.
Phnom Penh eyes river taxi plan to ease congestion woes

Phnom Penh municipal spokesman Meth Measpheakdey yesterday announced the creation of a water taxi service to ease congestion following a City Hall meeting on Tuesday.

Experts are working with staffers from LYP Group, a company owned by CPP Senator Ly Yong Phat, to determine how the project would impact floating villages along the Tonle Sap and Tonle Bassac rivers, he said.

A proposed map of the routes has pinpointed nine docking points beginning at Prek Pnov Bridge and reaching Takhmao, he said.

The design was approved by Municipal Governor Pa Socheatvong on Tuesday.

“The project’s technical issues and impacts are being studied, but if there are no obstacles, it would be implemented in early 2018,” the spokesman said, adding that 20 express cruise ships seating 99 passengers would operate from 6am until 8pm.

