In pig trouble

At least 40 homes flooded in Preah Sihanouk’s Stung Hav and Prey Nop districts yesterday morning, and while there were no reports of humans in imminent danger, more than 100 pigs had to be rescued from a local farm and evacuated to higher ground. Yun Min, provincial governor, said the homes flooded after heavy rain, which began Wednesday and continued through early yesterday morning.

‘However, there is no serious damage, and no one was injured,’ he said. Min said the two affected districts are in a lowland area near the sea that easily floods. Sethchan Serey, 40, the owner of a pig farm in Ou’Krapue village in Stung Hav, said the water levels rose quickly and flooded his farm, where he keeps 115 pigs.

Authorities helped transport the pigs to a nearby hill in time, preventing them from drowning, Serey said. ‘If there wasn’t intervention from authorities in time, my 115 pigs might have died . . . because the water reached my waist,’ he said. ‘I would have lost a lot of money.’