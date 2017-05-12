The destroyed event stage and tent set up for the annual Royal Ploughing Ceremony after it was hit by a rainstorm on Wednesday. Photo supplied

Ploughing Ceremony stage and tent repaired

The event stage and tent for the annual Royal Ploughing Ceremony, which will be held under the auspices of King Norodom Sihamoni today, has been repaired after it was destroyed by Wednesday’s rainstorm.

According to Chhin Ketana, secretary-general of the National Committee for Organising National and International Festivals, the ceremony, held in Prey Veng province this year, will be attended by Chea Somethy, Prey Veng governor, and his wife, Chea Phalkun, who will assume the roles of “Sdach Meak” and “Preah Mehour” following King Norodom Sihamoni’s nominations.

The ceremony is held annually to predict the harvest for the year. During the event, a pair of royal oxen plough for three rounds on the ceremonial ground and are then given a selection of food to choose from – rice, corn, beans, sesame, grass, water and rice wine.

The bovines’ food choices are interpreted by royal astrologers, who predict a series of events that could affect agricultural production for the year.Prey Veng Provincial Hall Deputy Director Hul Chamroeun said that a turnout of 15,000 people, including officials of all rankings, is expected.

He added that the event set-up, which was previously damaged by the rainstorm, had been completely repaired yesterday.

“Though the rainstorm partially destroyed the event set-up on Wednesday, none of our team members got hurt and I think that it is a good thing,” Chamroeun said.