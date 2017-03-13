Prime Minister Hun Sen shakes hands with Mynamar President Htin Kyaw at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh last month, where he reassured his Burmese counterpart that the Kingdom will not interfere in the escalating Rohinga issue. FACEBOOK

PM offers Myanmar a ‘win-win’

During the inauguration of a pagoda in Prey Veng on Friday, Prime Minister Hun Sen announced he will send several advisers to Myanmar to share lessons from his “Win-Win” policy, which he credits with ending Cambodia’s civil war.

“We can share our experience related to how to seek peace and end armed conflict,” Hun Sen said. “We can consult with them, not instruct them.”

During the address, Hun Sen called the “Win-Win” policy a “wonder”, and boasted that few countries in the world had achieved such feats. The president of Myanmar, plagued by decades of fighting, requested Cambodia share its experience in ending conflict, he noted.

But Phil Robertson, of Human Rights Watch, said Myanmar should reject advice from Cambodia, where the Khmer Rouge was offered clemency following the war.

“In the Burma context, the ‘Win-Win policy’ will require that the Karen, Shan, Kachin and other ethnic peoples of Burma would have to forgive and forget the decades of extrajudicial killings, rape, forced labour, looting and displacement caused by the army’s scorched earth tactics targeting civilians,” Robertson said.