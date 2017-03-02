PM pledges funding for embassy cars

Foreign Affairs Minister Prak Sokhonn said yesterday that the Cambodian embassies and consulates abroad lack sufficient financial resources, with Prime Minister Hun Sen immediately promising $2 million for the ministry to upgrade embassies’ motor pools – albeit within reason, he cautioned.

In the closing ceremony of the annual meeting of the Foreign Ministry at the Peace Palace, Prak Sokhonn stressed that Cambodian diplomats could not keep up with all their tasks due to budgetary limitations. He added that some were no longer able to use their cars, as they were too old and prohibited in the country.

“We could do a lot of work because everyone has strong commitments to their job . . . [but] if there is additional budget, we will have the ability to do more work more efficiently,” he said.

Speaking after Sokhonn, the premier immediately announced that $2 million would be made available to buy new cars. However, he told the ministry to spend the money carefully. “Please do not consider a Rolls-Royce,” he added. “We can buy new cars from Korea or Japan, not from Germany or Sweden.”